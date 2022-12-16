Some people only get a short time in this world, yet they make their mark on it quickly. They touch our lives in profound ways we never forget.
Clearly, Fritz Weresch was that kind of a person.
And though his life ended Dec. 8, hundreds of the West Valley High School senior’s classmates and teachers will no doubt carry his love, courage and generosity with them for the rest of their lives.
On Fritz’s last day, they showed up at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for an “honor walk,” lining the halls of the hospital to be with him as nurses wheeled his bed to the operating room.
One of Fritz’s final wishes was to be an organ donor.
“This is Fritz’s gift, freely given,” his mother, Eileen Weresch-Doornink, told the people who’d gathered. “He understood about organ donation and wanted to do it.”
At the kind invitation of his family, the YH-R’s Joel Donofrio and Santiago Ochoa were there for the honor walk — the largest one anybody from the hospital could remember. Fritz’s friends spoke admiringly of his easy acceptance and inclusion of others, of his time as a tuba player in the West Valley High School marching band, his participation in the school’s wind ensemble and his leadership in the German club.
No one can presume to understand anyone else’s pain at the loss of a loved one, especially a son or daughter. Processing death is perhaps the loneliest passage any of us can experience, and we all have to get through it however we can.
But the embrace of friends and family — the reassurance that you’re not facing this alone — is a comfort.
In this case, however, it might be an even greater comfort to think of the legacy of Fritz Weresch. His unselfish decision to donate his organs will dramatically change — and likely save — the lives of people he never even met.
The people he did meet seem to be changed, too. For the better.
“Today, for the first time in a week, I could actually smile about what was happening,” longtime West Valley High School teacher Craig Lacy told the YH-R. “These kids that came today are awesome. To have them come out for this just fills my heart.”
It should fill the hearts of the whole community, because what made Fritz special will live on in the many lives he touched. And they’ll spread it even farther — kindness and compassion tend to be contagious.
We offer our deepest condolences to Fritz’s family, but we also offer them our sincere respect. They raised a son who set an example for us all.
Yes, he left too soon, but he certainly left a lasting mark on his community.