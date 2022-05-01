Here’s a phrase most veterans have heard numerous times: “Thank you for your service.”

Depending on when, where and how it’s offered, it can be warm and welcome, or awkward and maybe a little off-putting. Even though it’s almost always sincere.

Starting today, though, there’s another way to thank veterans for their service — without embarrassing them in the checkout line or something.

The Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition is staging a monthlong food drive for local veterans who don’t have enough to eat.

It’s difficult to accept that people who’ve served their country — perhaps even placing their lives directly in danger on our behalf — are going hungry, but the need is real.

The coalition is hoping for nonperishable foods, gift cards, gas cards or cash throughout the month of May.

They’re accepting donations at their Yakima office, 223 N. First St., but please call ahead — 509-574-1537 or 509-574-1528 — to make sure someone’s there. Donations can also be sent by mail to P.O. Box 1239, Yakima, WA 98907.

It’s one small way to say “thank you for your service.”