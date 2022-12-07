Today is the 81st anniversary of one of our nation’s darkest moments — Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, which killed more than 2,400 Americans and dragged us into World War II.
More than 350 of the lives lost in World War II belonged to people from the Yakima Valley, including 22-year-old Henry Carl Beerman, whose story was chronicled Sunday by the YH-R’s Donald W. Meyers. Beerman was among the sailors who died when Japanese bombs sank the USS Arizona.
The early morning attack shook America to its core. Then-President Franklin Roosevelt declared Dec. 7 “a date which will live in infamy,” and to this day we remember it somberly and respectfully.
An 81st anniversary isn’t a particularly special milestone, of course. Not like a 50th or a 100th or something.
It’s still important, though. Because no matter how many years it’s been, it’s important to remember that so many young lives were cut short defending their country.
Perhaps it’s even more important this year, amid an astounding and disgraceful rise in anti-Semitism, denials of the Holocaust that killed millions, and alarming and open displays of the trappings of Nazism. After all, these are the very things that Americans like young Carl Beerman died fighting against.
Yes, this year, as a disgraced former president goes so far as to call for the “termination” of our Constitution, the lessons of World War II and the sacrifices of those who defended us against tyranny and unimaginable cruelty cannot be forgotten.
Not this year. Not ever.