They probably won’t match the scale of drama we’ve been seeing in Congress lately, but some key discussions are coming as Washington legislators begin the 2023 session — and Yakima-area lawmakers will be right in the middle of the action.
The local delegation, entirely Republican, has an ambitious to-do list.
The YH-R’s Editorial Board spoke last week with Senate Republican Leader John Braun and Yakima’s Sen. Curtis King, as well as House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox and Rep. Gina Mosbrucker of Goldendale.
Here are some of their top priorities this session:
Public safety
Among other things, local Republicans want to give law enforcement agencies more flexibility to pursue criminals and prosecute drug offenders. With Mosbrucker on the House’s Public Safety Committee, they might have a little more leverage.
“If you’re not safe, nothing else matters,” Mosbrucker said.
Affordability
Housing prices are making it more and more expensive to live here. Gas prices are easing, but they’re still too high. Unsurprisingly, Republicans think rolling back a few Democratic policies, regulations and taxes will offer some relief. They’re still in the minority in both houses in Olympia, though, so we’re not holding our breath on that one.
Schools
Since the beginning of the COVID era, grades have been slipping for kids who’ve endured remote learning and countless closures and cancellations. Republicans think the state should shoulder more of the costs for local school districts — particularly smaller, rural ones. Sen. King would even favor adding more school days or exploring year-round calendars in an effort to help kids catch up.
“If I were king for a day,” Braun told the YH-R, “I would get rid of local levies. We should force the state to do its job.”
Republicans will also be pushing their Power Washington plan. It’s a series of upcoming energy-related bills that call for planning for advanced nuclear reactor technology, adding new carbon capture opportunities, suspending the state’s cap-and-trade program, expanding tax and purchase incentives for hybrid vehicles, and extending tax incentives for research and development of hydrogen-powered vehicles, such as long-haul commercial trucks.
Of particular interest to Eastern Washington, the multifaceted plan includes encouraging the development of small-scale nuclear plants. Each plant could generate maybe 300 megawatts of power — about a third of what Priest Rapids or the Snake River dams produce. But the nuclear plants could be “stacked,” meaning a cluster of up to a dozen could be built in one location. All of a sudden, you’re talking about some pretty significant new sources of electricity.
Considering the labor pool, landscape and existing community knowledge, the Tri-Cities area would likely be high on the list of possible sites.
So, three days in, it’s already shaping up to be a busy session for local senators and representatives.
How far they get with any of their ideas in the next three and a half months is anybody’s guess, but last week, they seemed realistic about their need to collaborate with the other side of the aisle.
And so far, their priorities seem realistic, too.