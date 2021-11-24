To the editor — For anyone who thinks "white privilege" in our country is imaginary, consider the following:
In 2012, a 12-year-old black child, Tamir Rice, was playing with a toy pellet gun when he was shot and killed by white police. He had not pointed the gun at police. No police were prosecuted.
In August 2020 in Kenosha, Wis., Kyle Rittenhouse, white, age 17, in possession of an assault-style rifle, chatted with white police as he made his way to a Black Lives Matter protest. The police did nothing to deter him. He shot three protesters, killing two. The judge and 19 of the 20 jurors were white and he was acquitted of any wrongdoing.
If a black man had been walking in a white neighborhood with an assault rifle, would his motives be questioned?
If a black man with an assault rifle, claiming (like Rittenhouse) a desire to protect property from protesters, had been seen by police approaching a raucous Trump rally, would they have exchanged friendly banter before he proceeded to the rally? If the protesters were angered by his presence and he killed several, would he be found not guilty?
Blatant racism and white privilege exist. It is sickening and always needs to called out.
CHUCK FORSTER
Yakima