To the editor — The strength of our political system is being able to draw on a diversity of opinions, listening and finding a path forward.
Today politics has turned into a bitter, paralyzing power struggle. We are being manipulated by some news outlets being willing to stir up animosity through innuendo and untruths, wanting us to believe our differences of opinion are borne out of hate instead of different perspectives.
Many say government should be ran like a business. Not for a nanosecond would a successful business tolerate innuendos and untruths. Nothing is more helpful than good information. It is the basis of good business decisions. Misinformation is the stuff that will put a business out of business.
There is hope. The Smartmatics and Dominion Voting Systems billion dollar-plus lawsuits against Fox News, MyPillow guy, reporters individually and Trump lawyers allege that truth matters and lies have consequences. Maybe the risk of losing it all will force innuendos and untruths out of the news — and put honesty and objectivity back into news reporting.
DON HINMAN
Yakima