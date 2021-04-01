Dominion Voting sues Fox for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

FILE- In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a Dominion Voting Systems voting machine is seen in Atlanta. Dominion Voting Systems is filing a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, arguing the cable news giant falsely claimed  in an effort to boost faltering ratings that the voting company rigged the 2020 election, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by The Associated Press (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

To the editor — The strength of our political system is being able to draw on a diversity of opinions, listening and finding a path forward.

Today politics has turned into a bitter, paralyzing power struggle. We are being manipulated by some news outlets being willing to stir up animosity through innuendo and untruths, wanting us to believe our differences of opinion are borne out of hate instead of different perspectives.

Many say government should be ran like a business. Not for a nanosecond would a successful business tolerate innuendos and untruths. Nothing is more helpful than good information. It is the basis of good business decisions. Misinformation is the stuff that will put a business out of business.

There is hope. The Smartmatics and Dominion Voting Systems billion dollar-plus lawsuits against Fox News, MyPillow guy, reporters individually and Trump lawyers allege that truth matters and lies have consequences. Maybe the risk of losing it all will force innuendos and untruths out of the news — and put honesty and objectivity back into news reporting.

DON HINMAN

Yakima