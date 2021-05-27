To the editor — On Saturday, May 22, 2021, children, and families in Yakima benefited from the Kiwanis Club of Yakima with its donation of 97 refurbished bicycles and brand-new helmets to children participating in programs at the Madison House Youth Center in Yakima. The Kiwanis Club of Yakima works with “Free Bikes 4 Kidz” to refurbish used bikes for children.
Active in Yakima for 100 years, the club, with help from the Yakima Valley College men’s baseball team, fit kids with new helmets and helped each child pick out a refurbished bike. Adult bicycles were also available for the parents who accompanied their children. The smiles on the faces of the children, and appreciation from their parents, was priceless.
An incredibly special thank you goes out to the YVC baseball organization, including players and coaches, for aiding with this event. The club volunteers could not have seamlessly given out the bicycles and helmets within two hours without the help from the baseball team. The players were kind, joyful and patiently engaged in assisting the children and families. It is amazing the positive effect that this activity has within our community, thanks to the Kiwanis FB4K committee under the leadership of Leif Ergeson.
KARRI JO LIVINGSTON
Yakima