You’ve been vaccinated before; why is this different?
To the editor — To my anti-vaxer fellow citizens: Through childhood you all attended school. Most likely you were required to get many vaccinations in order to attend.
They were for your health, safety and the safety of others. Nowadays annual flu shots are recommended, again for your personal health.
My wife and I gladly welcomed the opportunity to get our COVID-19 vaccinations. They didn’t hurt and we experienced very minimal side effects.
I ask you, PLEASE, reconsider. Get your vaccine for your own health, that of your loved ones, and others you encounter daily. You’ll feel great about yourself knowing you’ve done your part getting our society out of this public health crisis.
CLAYTON RICE
Yakima