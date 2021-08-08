To the editor — Hospital-grade N95 masks will protect you from viral diseases for 8-12 hours. After that, their adsorbent properties are saturated and they are mechanical protection only. They will block 2-3 micron particles and slow 1 micron (red blood cell is 7 microns) after that, but SARS Cov-2 is 0.1 microns. That's like throwing a handful of half-inch to 1-inch marbles at a chain-link fence and hoping that will protect you. Any cloth mask is much worse.
Masks hinder but will not stop COVID-19, so either you get vaccinated, or plan on getting sick with COVID-19. This virus is NOT going away and any talk about "defeating" this virus is laughable, or would be if people weren't dying from a now mostly preventable disease.
JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS, MD
Yakima