To the editor — It is now June and if things were normal, seniors would be able to attend baccalaureate ceremonies and walk across the stage at the SunDome during graduation. Families would be able to cheer their graduate from the audience. Middle school and elementary school students would be doing last-minute things in the classroom and then have end of the year celebrations like a field day or a field trip.
But those things all stopped in the Yakima Valley when Gov. Inslee canceled school for the entire state on March 17. Back on March 13 when I walked out of my school building, I wondered if we would go back as planned in April, but I wasn't surprised when we were canceled for the rest of the year. At that time, I thought all would be back to normal by September when we usually go back to school.
I have kept up with the daily COVID-19 testing numbers and followed the rules for sheltering in place. I now am venturing out but always wear my mask at the grocery store or other places I need to go. I don't see very many others who are wearing a mask. I have many friends and family all over the United States and am very embarrassed that Yakima is in the news for being one of the highest COVID-19 hot spots on the West Coast.
If you want to see students go back into classrooms in September, the Yakima Valley is going to have to buckle down and start wearing masks to stop the spread of COVID-19. We need to move out of Phase 1, into Phase 2 and beyond. Students need to be in the classroom with teachers. The prospect of trying to teach online does not seem very promising. For me it is no longer protecting the older generation but protecting the younger generation who need to be back in school.
ANNE CHAPMAN
Yakima