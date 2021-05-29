To the editor — Empathy: feeling or understanding another persons' feelings. Compassion: empathy in action.
I applaud the empathy, which turned to compassion in the form of the "Race to Community Immunity" challenge that students from various local high schools exhibited. The goal of the challenge was to encourage students, with parental consent as required, to get vaccinated to help in the eradication of the COVID-19 virus in our community.
People (including myself) are feeling exhausted with dealing with this pandemic. The sooner the COVID-19 virus is eradicated the sooner we can get back to our "normal" way of life. Vaccinations are the main key to the goal of eradication.
Unfortunately adults(?) came into the picture with, in my opinion, a political point of view to counter this compassionate act.
First of all, individuals MUST be 18 years or older to get the vaccination WITHOUT their parents consent. I am pretty sure that the parents of those students eligible for the vaccine but below the age of 18 have had a discussion on this matter and decisions are based on various beliefs and concerns.
The diverse group of students at the high school involved in this compassionate effort are not advocating to change this. It is disingenuous for Amanda McKinney to suggest otherwise (government intervention?) as a reason to stop this compassionate act. As a member of the health board she knows full well the requirements for minors to get a vaccination.
I ask you: Who is looking out for the best interests of our community, the youth or the adults?
JUAN ALANIZ
Granger