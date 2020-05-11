To the editor — I believe that this is a wonderful time for young people to plant a garden. The weather now is right, and it is an opportunity to be outside. A garden provides a sense of satisfaction that other activities might not. A small space is needed for root crops like carrots, beets, and potatoes and they are all good to eat. Some others, like parsnips will work too.
Hey, mom, just another idea before you go crazy with this virus. As a boy in Northern Wisconsin, my grandmother put me to work in the garden. I got the benefits of being there because the fresh carrots were good to eat, and I didn't have to mow the lawn.
It is the hope of many people that this virus will go away sooner rather then later; however, in the meantime it’s important that we become creative with our time. We may all have to grow gardens to survive. Stay safe. I have to go out and check my garden now!
HERB SCHMIDT
Yakima