To the editor — In your April 24 issue you had an update of the number of deaths in the county of the virus. Out of 42 deaths, 36 were age 60 and above. That is 85% of the deaths are age 60 and above, but the lockdowns apply to 100% of the people.
Young people and the working class are suffering the most from the lockdowns and they are not the ones dying. They are suffering from job losses and from dying businesses.
The young and working class want to get back to work. This would save small businesses from dying and produce income for themselves and the government. The local, state and federal governments do not create money, but working people and businesses create the money that is so much needed right now.
During these difficult times, let’s give the young and working people the opportunity they deserve.
BEN DOVER
Yakima