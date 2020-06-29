To the editor — Why do we elect our government officials if they just waste their time? They work on laws for months, sometimes years, and then those laws are ignored.
We have sanctuary cities that don't enforce the laws. Just last week, we had our own police chief and sheriff say they wouldn't enforce the face mask order from Gov. Jay Inslee. You don't have to agree with these rules or laws, just obey them and do your job.
It would help immensely if the president of the United States would set an example for the rest of us. But he would have to care about something besides his own ego and self-image.
JOE JORGENSON
Yakima