To the editor — Response to Martha Rickey: Thank you for asking. I am dedicated to answering questions. Together with Citizen Courage I planned a forum titled “A Conversation with Your Candidates.” Search my name on Facebook and you’ll find my campaign page. I regularly post my stance on key issues, including answers to some of your questions. Post a comment or email me. I will respond.
Now, to critical theory. Word-limited avenues are not conducive to thoughtful response – such as the piece I posted on the Citizen Courage blog explaining my position. In essence: critical theory groups individuals by physical characteristics, categorizing one side as “oppressed” and the other as “oppressors.” You state, “’us against them’ honors nobody.” I agree with you wholeheartedly, which is precisely why critical theory has no place in the classroom. Does a philosophy predicated on an assumed conclusion – that our socio-political systems are inherently oppressive – teach students how to think or what to think? We should teach that all men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights. These philosophies are diametrically opposed and cannot coexist. I propose we teach the truth.
Thank you for voting – especially for school board.
KATEASHLEY CLARKE
Yakima