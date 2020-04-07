To the editor — Easter is coming. What should that mean to us this unusual year? Well, no large family gatherings, for one. No “having just the neighbors over” because you’re sure they are more vigilant than those who have come down with the virus. The tricky thing is, no one can be sure where the other guy might have been and who they’ve had contact with.
So, despite the sorrow of not seeing the grandkids or any family (unless they live with you) or friends on one of the major holidays of the year, we gotta suck it up and just live like we have been for the past two weeks, no exceptions. Easter will come again. And one day we’ll look back on this year and say, “that was the year that …!”
We will get back to normal someday, and this exercise in patience is a proving ground for us all.
AMY McDONALD
Wapato