To the editor — Thanks for the reminder of why “it’s critical to vote, and vote wisely.” (‘Here’s your chance to help change the world’ in the Yakima Herald, July 11, 2021.)
Voting is our way to ensure America travels the road to equity. Using our voices, we can guide our representatives to work on what matters.
Constituent voices are responsible for the initiative in Congress to increase the Housing Voucher Program so it reaches all who qualify, rather than the current one in four. This change could help stop the increase in homelessness.
A second bipartisan effort calls on the president to pledge $1 billion over five years to the Global Partnership for Education, which will encourage other donors and result in 175 million children in school for the first time.
So vote wisely and use your voice to encourage Congress to do the work that helps all Americans and makes a difference in our world.
WILLIE DICKERSON
Snohomish