To the editor — Tuesday, April 27, is an important date for Selah and our pre-K-12 students. The Selah School District is asking for our support as it resubmits to voters a reduced two-year enrichment levy.
This levy reduction rate is the lowest amount the district can request in order to maintain access to full state levy equalization funds. These state funds will add approximately $3 million per year in additional revenue for our schools.
Your yes vote is not for a new tax but rather a replacement of our current levy which will expire in 2021. Your yes vote will continue to maintain current programs critical to the success of all Selah students — programs that are not funded or fully funded by the state, such as student support services, technology, and co-curricular activities, including athletics.
Schools and communities throughout our nation have experienced great challenges this past year. As a result, the daily lives of our students, parents, teachers and community members have been impacted immensely. I urge our Selah patrons to support this replacement levy. Your yes vote can help restore a sense of normalcy for our children.
ART GREEN
Selah