To the editor — RE: 5-22-21 letter, "Newhouse betrays constituents:" Yes, Congressman Newhouse has done it again! He has shown independence and fortitude rather than allegiance to a cult of personality. We didn't elect him to service the needs of a political cult.
What took place on Jan. 6 was unprecedented. Not even during the anti-war marches of the '60s and '70s did such an insurrection occur. It needs to be investigated fully and even Minority Leader McCarthy agreed, until his visit with former President Trump. Leader McConnell also concurred ... then.
Saying all riots need to be investigated is a cop-out ... kind of like saying Benghazi couldn't be investigated unless all overseas deaths were investigated. Riots that took place in Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis and other places were under the eye of the governing bodies of those cities not the federal government. Whatever they chose to do locally was up to them -- right or wrong.
The Jan. 6 insurrection involved our federal seat of government and needs to be investigated post haste. Then blame needs to be placed squarely on those who behind the scenes incited the whole mess.
Thank you, Dan Newhouse, for rising above party and cult in making your vote.
JAMES PROKOP
Yakima