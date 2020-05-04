To the editor — On April 23, the United States Army Reserve commemorated 112 years of history in service to the Army and the nation. For at its heart, America’s Army Reserve is an army of citizen soldiers, supported by our engaged employers and committed to our community. So many Reserve Army mission sets operate out of the Yakima region, including a transportation company and an engineer detachment. Their endurance has been bolstered by you, the incredible citizens of the Yakima region, coupled to the fidelity of our amazing regional employers employing these talented soldiers.
The history of Yakima’s support of its military is legendary extending back to World War II and continues to this day. I write this letter to energetically uplift them for mobilizing this spring and responding domestically to help our citizens combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The world is constantly changing, but one thing is constant: the Army Reserve will remain the dedicated federal reserve of the most decisive and lethal land force in the world -– ready to deploy, fight and win and even helping communities heal, whenever needed, at home and around the world. Happy birthday, Army Reserve, we need you!
BRIAN NEWBERRY
Army Reserve Washington ambassador, Spokane