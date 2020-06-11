To the editor — The New York Times has just published an article showing among other things that Yakima ranks as the fourth-worst area in the country for increasing COVID-19 cases. The people who are so anxious to reopen everything are putting the entire local economy at risk.
A major portion of the economic activity in Yakima comes from tourism such as wine tourism and sports tourism. What person looking at the number of cases is going to come to visit Yakima? Parents are not going to want the state athletic tournaments to be held at the SunDome. Out-of-area groups are not going to want to use our Convention Center. The many new hotels that we have are going to stand empty.
Please, everybody, wear a mask and remember to break the chain of community transmission of the virus by maintaining social distancing at all times. We will all be the better for it, and our hospital will not have so many cases that it has to transfer people to hospitals elsewhere in the state.
EDWARD BIRGE
Yakima