Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is driving away superb doctors
To the editor — Regarding the April 4 guest column about Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital by our retired physicians (“Yakima Valley Memorial must be leader in building robust regional health system,” April 4) and the April 8 letter from an excellent nurse, Kathy Zeigler (“Retired physicians spoke truth about Yakima health care”), may I please add this? Memorial is senselessly chasing away superb doctors. I practiced for 40 years at Memorial; they told me that I never made an error in all those years. And yet I was sent out the door. Over what? Many excellent providers were sent packing.
As for me, I am now home after three months as an inpatient myself at Virginia Mason. I will return to practice in Yakima, accept as many new patients as I can, and limit my contacts with Memorial.
Memorial should refocus on keeping physicians and not the silly cancelling of physicians. Failure to resolve conflicts benefits no one.
As the doctors said, “Memorial must form win-win partnerships ... and find the best fit for all players.” However, until the administration changes its tune, don’t count on it, Yakima Valley. Old habits die hard.
Dr. RICHARD BOYD
Yakima