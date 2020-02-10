To the editor -- The city of Yakima’s Proposition 1 is on the Feb. 11 ballot. Initial estimates show revenue of $3 million generated by the $0.40 per $1,000 increase. The proposition lists a variety of programs that could be funded, but the tax increase simply goes into the general fund. For a home with a $250,000 assessed value, this proposition would initially raise property taxes by about $100 a year.
This is in addition to Yakima school-related tax increases -- a result of legislation responding to the McCleary Decision. In 2020 the state level increase has gone from $2.40 to $2.70 per $1,000 of assessed value and the local increase from $1.50 to $2.50. The Yakima schools capital projects levy would increase the local rate another $0.54 in 2021.
Property tax increases, along with ever more burdensome regulations, directly affect affordability, especially for those whom we most want to help.
We stand in support of affordable housing. The city’s Proposition 1 tax increase directly and negatively impacts this issue.
Freba Afzali
President, Yakima Association of Realtors
Clint Adamson
President, Central Washington Home Builders Association