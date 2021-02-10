To the editor — Much attention has been given to our forced closing of the Sports Center. Unpredictable, prolonged COVID-19 caused us to make a very difficult decision. We came to truly care for many of the people, customers and employees, which only made things doubly difficult. Yakima Sports Center has a rich history.
My father and mother were recently featured in the Herald celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Dad, when he was a teenager, would ask one of his older brothers to bet a buck or two on one of the local high school football games for him at the Sports Center.
So many people have moments in their lives that included the Sports Center. Sports Center has been around well over 100 years and will continue long after us. We wish all the best and much success to the future of Sports Center and the individuals involved; it's a real special place. Cheers!
MOLLY CARROLL
Naches