To the editor — An open letter to Mr. Rotter of Red's Fly Shop regarding the Great American Outdoors Act: I agree with you about the Yakima River Canyon, as well as the rest of Central Washington, being a deeply beautiful and precious place. Did you grow up here as I did? Did you visit the canyon as a child and witness the green and bountiful springs with wildflowers blooming and the trains ambling through with their whistles blowing?
The canyon still takes my breath away, but I see what is gone now, and much of it in the name of preservation. To look beyond the need to make a living and promote this area, for good or not, is to see the exploitation of one area of our precious Earth in exchange for the preservation of another, and we know that this is not working. We are truly one ecosystem, this Earth of ours, and to destroy the oceans in favor of our one beautiful area is futile and short-sighted. To allow offshore drilling for oil and profit is to dance with the devil.
Stop and ask yourself, please, why you are here on this earth and what your purpose might be in this life we share together. The trouble with deep belief is that it costs something. When you make preservation tie in with boat launches, picnic areas, trailheads and more, you are speaking of the almighty dollar and just another roadside attraction. Are you not really talking of that $26.2 billion outdoor recreation economy as opposed to the preservation of a fragile resource?
I can only pray that the House of Representatives sees the Great American Outdoors Act for what it is.
ANNE MOHAGEN
Yakima