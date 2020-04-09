To the editor — When I ventured out to the grocery store today, I was stunned at the amount of traffic on the streets and the behavior of the people in the store, both employees and patrons. People largely ignored the distancing mandate. Entire families shopped together, tripling and quadrupling their chances for bringing the virus home. People who happened to run into friends chatted in close proximity to one another.
My conclusion? People in this town are either woefully uninformed about COVID-19 or they just don't care about themselves or others and have little regard for the hospital workers who will be called upon to treat them when they get sick.
People in Yakima seem to be unaware that a person can be infected and spread the virus without having any symptoms. Obviously, we need to do better, not just at telling people to stay home but explaining exactly why they should.
CATHERINE LUDLOW
Yakima