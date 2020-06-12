To the editor — On June 3, a directive was issued declaring that persons in Yakima and Yakima County must wear face masks outdoors and indoors should the likelihood of breaching the 6-foot safety space with those not members of their household become a possibility.
Driving down Yakima Avenue about midday I was stunned and dismayed to see two city of Yakima police officers astride their stopped bicycles chatting amicably with a man on the sidewalk. Yes, peddling a bike would certainly call for full access to air and they wore no masks while talking. They were astride their bikes with no attempt to honor distancing, and the person with whom they were speaking was not wearing a mask. Adding to my umbrage, returning back up Yakima Avenue after about 30 minutes, they were still there chatting.
I do not know the role of our police department during these unusual times and circumstances but would strongly suggest their public image, example setting, and adherence to laws should become part of their protocol and policy as well as a more efficient use of their time while apparently on duty.
TERRY NEAL
Yakima