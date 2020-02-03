I would like to express my thanks to the Yakima Police Department, Yakima Fire Department and local ambulance service for their prompt and professional services. Early on Jan. 28, my elderly mother took a nasty fall onto her kitchen floor and broke her hip. I was to pick her up around 1 p.m. to give her a ride to meet with her friends. Having called her five or six times, I did not get an answer. When I arrived at 1 p.m., the newspaper was still on her porch, all of her blinds were still closed and she did not respond to the doorbell. I had no key. I knew that something was not right, and I called 911.
With the help of police and fire personnel, my mother was found exhausted and helpless on her dining room carpet. She had struggled but had been unable to get to the phone or the door. The police officer checked the situation and promptly called for assistance from the Fire Department to help gain emergency entry. An ambulance was quickly called, and she was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital. Again, a much appreciated thanks to the police, firefighters and ambulance crews.
REX SIEGMETH
Yakima