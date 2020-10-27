To the editor — With regard to the full-page ad in the Herald on Oct. 11, I would like to add my complete agreement with what was stated. I practiced ophthalmology in Yakima for 50 years. When I recently retired, I was unable to find an ophthalmologist to come to Yakima to take over my practice. I see many of the points in this ad as factors in that.
Yakima has been a wonderful place to live as well as a wonderful place to work. We had many talented and highly qualified health care providers like those who signed the notice. I have had many successful treatments including surgeries here with excellent results.
With the exodus of physicians from Yakima, I am wondering where I and my family should go for qualified care. Memorial has become a referral source for Seattle and maybe now Tacoma. Yakima has population growth, and now more than ever we need quality general and specialized care growth. Yakima has a growing population and needs local medical care growth, too.
MICHAEL A. TAYLOR, M.D.
Yakima