To the editor — A balanced COVID action plan created through collaboration of local community leaders. This is what Yakima needs right now.
Maintaining individual and societal health requires a balance of active physical bodies, stimulated minds and spiritual connections to fully thrive; spirit, mind, body. Take these away and the results can be dire; comparable, if not worse, than a coronavirus infection when factors such as depression, suicide, physical or substance abuse situations, and long-term economic impacts on all segments of society are truly considered.
The diversity of our region is unique and we need locally based perspectives when it comes to establishing rules and guidelines that we are expected to uphold regarding business operations, ongoing educational decisions and other community programs and events.
Through the collaboration of our local government, business and faith community leaders, as well as school, health and law enforcement officials, I believe an acceptable action plan could be developed that would better serve the interests of Yakima County. Achieved with greater community buy-in and socially balanced health perspectives than what has been mandated from afar.
It's time for community leaders to proactively step up in a positive manner for the greater good of all of Yakima County.
BRAD NEWMAN
Yakima