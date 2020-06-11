To the editor — Letters from Jessie Ulmer and Keith Mathews about the agricultural strikes hold up mirrors to ourselves.
Ulmer writes it is a disgrace that warehouse workers are not being given proper protections and urges owners to negotiate and not penalize essential workers. Mathews writes that Ulmer’s view is singular. He knows many owners as caring and good folks, and the lack of proper protections is “unsubstantiated.” He then says he personally had trouble finding PPE at a price he liked for key workers at a feeding charity.
COVID-19 is life-threatening and out of control here. What is the proper way to treat a worker at risk? Mathews suggests prioritizing human life in a commercial setting is being “foolish with money or wages” and he is content to leave working people at the mercy of the market, controlled by others. This, friends, is white supremacist thinking.
I’m with Ulmer. It’s not pretty but it is the truth: Yakima was built on the backs of minorities we treat as disposable. It is past time for Yakima to hold a mirror up to ourselves and see with clear eyes the many ways bias and privilege still shape this town. We must do better.
MARTHA RICKEY
Yakima