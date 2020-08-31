To the editor — I have been disappointed in Mayor Patricia Byers' leadership throughout 2020 in the face of COVID-19 and a national movement for racial equality.
Early on she defended the right of other public officials to spread false information about COVID-19. She also chose to promote and share an outrageous and discredited conspiracy theory video casting doubt on the benefits of masks and the reality of the virus. Both of these examples, along with others, likely led to more infections, potentially more death, and assuredly a slower recovery for our city.
During a time when calls for racial equality has spurred thousands of peaceful protests in our community, across the nation and worldwide, she has remained largely silent. Actually, it would have been better if she remained completely silent because instead she recently chose to politicize the tragic murder of a young boy to discredit the media and shift focus away from Black Lives Matter.
Yakima deserves leadership that will accept challenges to their worldview. Yakima deserves leadership that wants to grow and become more inclusive. Yakima deserves leadership that will make decisions based not on emotion and preconceived notions but facts, science and logic. Yakima deserves better leadership than Patricia Byers.
SAM JOHNSON
Yakima