To the editor — The last four years and this election season have shown that there are fundamental differences between groups across this nation. However, regardless of national politics, I think it is important to recognize and acknowledge that everyone in Yakima lives and shares this city. Working together with those of different viewpoints won’t be easy, but it is necessary and essential to creating a better and stronger community.
We have issues in this city that will require us to work together and develop solutions that work for everyone and create a better place to live and work. We will need strong leadership to ensure Yakima’s finances and budgets can recover from COVID-19 over the next several years. We need to ensure the right programs and initiatives are in place now to reduce gang involvement and crime in the future. We need open and clear communication with one another so that everyone feels like they have a voice in our city.
I love living in Yakima and I hope others will join me in doing everything we can to make it the best possible place to live. We are stronger as a community connected than a community divided.
SAM JOHNSON
Yakima