To the editor — The Herald-Republic has performed a valuable public service by keeping us up to date on the COVID-19 outbreak at Costco, where, as of your Jan. 5 report, 176 staff members had been infected. Your reports help us understand that at this time shopping there poses significant risk.
I wish we could say that the Yakima Health District, which reports an astonishing number of COVID-19 cases every day, were serving the public equally as well.
Where do these cases arise? Do they arise uniformly across the county? Are there areas of the county where they appear more frequently than in others? In which areas do they appear least frequently? The Yakima Health District never tells us, but it should.
We know that shopping at Costco right now is very risky. Wouldn’t it be nice to know where else in the county there is comparable risk?
By giving us information like that, the district could help us know what areas of the county might be safer for us than others. Moreover, people living in areas where the disease is very prevalent could consider what they might do to reduce the frequency of infection. Why not make the disease more visible?
ROGER CARLSTROM
Yakima