To the editor — For a town with one hospital and a massive low-income population facing housing instability, elected Yakima officials have been doing the bare minimum in the face of COVID-19.
Rather than take aggressive and enforceable actions, such as closing parks, installing borrowed outdoor handwashing sinks for the homeless, passing a residential and essential non-profit rent deferral ordinance, or prosecuting those who violate involuntary quarantine, my emails with our ceremonial mayor revealed our elected officials did not want to step on the feet of the Yakima Health District, despite this paper’s criticism of that underfunded public agency.
In the face of inconsistent and meek leadership from other officials, I applaud the Health District’s work. The federal government has lacked a clear, consistent and science-based plan, rather than orchestrating coordinated, nationwide shifting of medical supplies during rolling apexes of infection. The state DOH absurdly recommended the tip-off of basketball tournaments and Sounders games. Inslee’s advisers were suggesting the public outcry for “shelter-in-place” was a product of “foreign intervention,” even after New York’s shutdown.
True, a truly enforceable version of cordon sanitaire can only come from the governor, but why follow when you have a Gates study sounding panic alarms and doctors begging for help?
LIZ HALLOCK
Yakima