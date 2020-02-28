To the editor — There is an old saying: “if you do not know your history, you are doomed to repeat it.”
Look on the wall at the entrance of Yakima City Hall. There are three names. One is the mayor, the others were commissioners of Public Works and of Public Safety.
We had a strong mayor! Why look at Wapato? Things got so bad in Yakima that the citizens of Yakima voted to change the form of government.
Look at your history, the 1960s to 1970. Look at the City Hall entrance.
Why does a fellow who was elected to the City Council want a strong mayor? More money?
A strong mayor always appoints a city administrator, another title for a city manager. That makes twice the cost of a city manager. Then the administrator runs the city while the mayor spends his time getting reelected.
LYNN BUCHANAN
Yakima