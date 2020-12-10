To the editor — On Dec. 7, Mary Beddeson’s wonderful letter to the editor asked us to think about and write about positive things ("Letters need theme of kindness, happiness, community pride"). I really appreciate her perspective, so I am following her advice.
Our Yakima Family YMCA and Rotary Aquatics Center is a positive contributor to our community, even in this time of COVID-19 restrictions. By looking at the Y’s website, you can see several stories of how lives are being positively impacted.
The YMCA is an organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in our community. The Aquatics Center provides opportunities for exercising in water, which for some is the only way that they can exercise. Check out the very inspirational testimony from a swimmer. Swimming lessons are also being provided.
Also, the Y Academy is helping students in this online learning environment. Check out the Y Academy website to see everything that is being provided.
And add to all of this the many other programs for kids and adults provided at both locations when there are no restrictions.
I am very thankful that the Yakima Family YMCA is such an integral part of our community.
TOM FROULA
Yakima