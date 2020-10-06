To the editor — I have been involved in health care in Yakima for 40 years. I have witnessed various health care systems come into Yakima and make what amounts to empty promises of supporting and improving the health care for all of us, only to depart with our hard-earned money. The result when they leave is destruction and chaos. Specialty physicians have left the community or consider leaving, and we’ve lost specialty services and skilled jobs, leaving fewer choices to receive care.
This same predicament is going to happen again if we, the citizens of Yakima, allow Virginia Mason and CHI to continue their affiliation with our only hospital. We need to stand up and ask our local hospital board to vote to end this affiliation. We need to be brave, bold and independent, much like those in our community that built our community hospital 70 years ago. We cannot continue to lose dedicated physicians, nurses, techs, and other skilled hospital staff so this health system can exploit our resources to meet their bottom line. Let us take a stand.
If VM/CHI are so committed to our hospital and our community, then what and where is the investment to meet the needs of our community? They have not put resources forward to address our local poverty, homelessness, behavioral health and drug abuse. What makes us think they will do so in the future?
What’s likely to happen is they will invest in making their facilities in Seattle and elsewhere stronger and leave Yakima as an outpost, forcing us all to go to Seattle for specialty care. I am not denying that Seattle has great care, but Yakima did too, until we allowed it to be dismantled. We have the ability to stop this merger and keep sustainable high-quality health care in Yakima for all of us. We deserve nothing less.
CHUCK STILLWAGGON
Selah