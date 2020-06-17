To the editor — I read Yakima County’s bleak COVID-19 statistics in this newspaper daily and see the multitudes who refuse to wear a mask in public. I am well aware of the Selah mayor’s inexcusable defiance of the orders and recommendations of public health professionals.
Recently, people gathered by the hundreds at the Yakima Speedway to protest measures that have been prescribed to rid ourselves of this virus. All of these people are doing everything they can to ensure that won’t happen anytime soon. I read the article in the YHR describing the Selah city administrator’s disrespectful opinion of people peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights. This from a man who apparently is unconcerned with, or doesn’t comprehend, the seriousness of the issue they were protesting.
Sorry, Yakima County, but this geographic area appears, to any enlightened observer, to be the epicenter of ignorance in Washington state.
JEFF THOMAS
Selah