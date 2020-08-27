County needs to do better job on animals, litter
To the editor — Thank you to everyone who supported and encouraged me during my Yakima County commissioner campaign, especially those who voted for me! My hope was to get a specific message out about the lack of animal and litter control in our county in accordance with the ordinances already outlined in our county’s codes.
I understand that during these COVID-19 days, other important issues are on a lot of folks’ minds. I believe when the pandemic is over, Yakima County will rebound. Yet we will still have folks who have no idea there are county codes that prohibit dumping pets and trash.
I’ve lived in Yakima County my entire life and I know that when most folks know better, we do better. Since my campaign won’t reach all voters in the county, I would like to provide a website where anyone can read and see what really needs to be dealt with soon. These “little things” have been left on the back burner for far too long and Yakima County deserves better service in these areas.
If “Mask Up to Open Up” worked, How about “Keep your dogs home and your trash to yourself.”
CINDY O’HALLORAN
Yakima