To the editor — At the May 19 Yakima City Council meeting, a motion was made to add an item for discussion to the June 2 meeting. Since the public cannot currently attend meetings and speak publicly about agenda items, it was suggested that perhaps staff could read emails from the public regarding agenda items before each meeting. The public would have their voices heard.
The motion was not to approve staff reading such emails. The motion was simply to allow a discussion on the matter to occur at the next council meeting. Mayor Patricia Byers and Councilman White voted in favor of this motion. They obviously felt hearing from the public through emails being read by staff before council meetings was, at the very least, worth discussing as a council.
I find it troubling that council members Soneya Lund, Kay Funk, Brad Hill, Eliana Macias and Holly Cousens voted against this motion. Are they so opposed to hearing from their constituents that they will not even allow the matter to come before the council to be discussed? Do they not value the input that residents might add to any discussion?
Perhaps they believe in government without representation. That must be it.
NORMA JEAN JOINER
Yakima