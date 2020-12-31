To the editor — The Yakima City Council should reinstate public testimony immediately. The public testimony portion of council meetings provides an opportunity for residents to speak directly to their elected officials. This platform is symbolic of our democracy. It creates equitable means of communication, transparency and accountability.
During moments of crisis good government increases its efforts to engage its residents, not sever channels of communication. For the past 10 months, council meetings have been absent of community voice. This flies in the face of our democratic ideals. And for a community where enhanced civic engagement is needed, this is the wrong message for our local leaders to be sending.
City government should be working to increase civic engagement and to be inclusive of everyone, especially members of our community who have been historically underrepresented. And the pandemic is no excuse for this decision. If public schools have the technological wherewithal to host synchronous meetings online among teachers and students, daily, then city government should be able to provide residents the opportunity to speak directly to their elected officials twice a month. Let's be a 21st century city. Let's lend value to the voices of our community.
CHAD STOVER
Yakima