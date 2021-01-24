To the editor — The Yakima City Council should make an official statement condemning the violence that occurred in Washington, D.C. This kind of gesture is a proactive measure often exercised by leaders in cities across the country during moments of crisis. People feel traumatized right now, and they are waiting to hear from their elected officials.
This has nothing to do with partisan politics. This has to do with common sense and being a civilized society. If Yakima wants to be a 21st century city, then the leadership should set the tone for behaving like one. To stay quiet in this moment would be the same thing as condoning this pathetic display of violence and hate, and that’s not OK.
Good leadership is bold and unapologetically calls out wrongdoings when they happen. There’s no debate about this. I urge the City Council to make an official statement of condemnation. Be leaders. Stand up against this outrageous criminal act that has brought shame and embarrassment to our country. Let the people here know we celebrate an all-inclusive community that is welcoming to everybody.
CHAD STOVER
Yakima