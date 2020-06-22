To the editor — Regarding recent City Council meetings: I’m glad council is honoring physical distancing for its business meetings. I will say that I’m confused as to why council has seemingly suspended public comment, especially since its dedicated time for call-in comments for two items on the public hearing portion of the agenda at its June 16 meeting.
I would hope that the council would honor its current public comment policy by allowing call-in comments and, in accordance with the policy, give three minutes for an individual comment and five minutes for a group comment on all agenda items.
WYATT KANYER
Yakima