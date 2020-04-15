To the editor — Here they come again: the mother (Holly Cousens) and father (Brad Hill) of the bizarre notion that a majority of the City Council may punish the words of a fellow council member with whom they disagree. They don’t like that Councilman White disparaged a local activist who criticized his stance on the LGBTQ community; they don’t like what he’s said about ongoing efforts to fight the coronavirus.
If I were Councilman White and if the council actually censured me, I’d find a good First Amendment attorney and sue the hell out of them.
Council, forget “censure.” Consider, instead, something like this rough draft:
“We strongly condemn Councilman White for, Trump-like, calling his political opponent an idiot. We strongly condemn him for recklessly asserting without scientific or medical proof that the coronavirus would not affect people with healthy immune systems. We strongly condemn his contention that people should only avoid going out if they are sick. We strongly condemn his telling people to take off their masks and get back to work. Great harm would come should people follow what he has advocated.”
Council, respect the First Amendment.
ROGER CARLSTROM
Yakima