To the editor — I will respect (not agree) with the most recent decision made by our four elected Yakima City Council members not allowing our citizens the right to vote this November regarding a strong mayor leadership form of government.
I will not respect all those who hurled insults and threats during the council’s public hearings. Their dogma was to splinter and intimidate our elected council members and disparage a different point of view. Truly their deceptions were self-serving and not for our whole community.
Yakima city management has struggled far too long with unfulfilled studies, ballooning budgets, vacant lots, social separations, deficient sidewalks and streets, unsafe neighborhoods, homelessness, and unfulfilled needs for our youth.
Why? Because bureaucratic management deals with current issues (not goals). Because bureaucratic management accepts status quo (does not challenge). Because bureaucratic management follows (does not lead).
Therefore, I now expect our respective council members to demonstrate, without excuse, their leadership within the current form of bureaucratic government and reverse the past years of ineptitude.
Finally, I sincerely thank those three council members who were bold and courageous to see a better way to reach our community’s collective horizons.
MIKE LEITA
Yakima