Members of the Yakima City Council need to represent all the people
To the editor — Interesting, isn’t it? The city of Yakima has been gerrymandered so that no Black citizens can get on the City Council. Nor can those of Chinese, Korean, Native American or Japanese ancestry, even though the council supposedly works for all the citizens.
In the years when I was on the council, we had had two Black people successfully elected to the council for some 27 years. Blacks were 9% of the population and were elected from the city at large representing all the citizens.
Council members should represent all the citizens. We were paid for attending council meetings. Being a council member was an honor. We met every week. It is not a job, it is form of representation of Yakima citizens.
We recently had two Hispanic council members, for two years only. Why? Is gerrymandering the answer? I found that meeting with many folks was the key to my election. I met with neighborhood groups, church groups, civic clubs, outdoor clubs and other citizen groups.
Is it not time Yakima joined the world again?
LYNN BUCHANAN
Yakima