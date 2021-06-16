To the editor — The recent passage by the Yakima City Council involving climate change shows how much a virtue-signaling and fraud our council has become. They're becoming political puppets to make someone else that doesn’t live here in Yakima happy.
The city let go the interim manager and selected another manager that is very similar to past ones that we all had problems with. It destroyed any progress a few of us were making to establish a recycle program of trees falling or being taken down. The idea was to create a bidding process for “reclaiming” them and planting better ones.
With this passage of this policy not even 48 hours later, the city refused to start creating such a program and in their own written words state it is the responsibility of the small businesses. When you see city dump trucks taking trees out to Anderson’s, those are trees someone in this community could have built something with rather than be bucked or burned.
City talks a lot, but makes every excuse not to follow through. In the end, they just want to look pretty for Seattle.
KENTON GARTRELL
Yakima