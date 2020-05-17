To the editor — I appreciated the article in the May 9 Herald-Republic about Tony Yan and Lisa Li and their great Chinese/Japanese food restaurant Minado Buffet on North First Street. It relates the account of the hate-based and racist vandalism by a demented individual that did thousands of dollars in damage to their business.
Apparently, they have a large deductible on their insurance, and with the loss of income due to the COVID-19 shutdown, do not have the funds to make the repairs. I appeal to Yakima businesses and citizens to show them that Yakima is not a racist community and that we are there to help them survive with their new business. Please join me in making whatever contribution you can to assist them with the cost of the vandalism repairs. It is a worthy cause, and one that shows that Yakima cares about them.
LARRY FOURNIER
Yakima