To the editor — Brier Dudley’s article on government subsiding the Seattle Times newspaper empire is interesting for the lack of candor. What are the effects on the freedom of the press as supported by the Fourth Estate?
Will the publisher have exclusive control over what will be published or rejected? Will Cantwell and Newhouse have The Times in their back pockets? Bill Gates's heavy donations to the news media gave him an outsize voice in the pandemic. There was considerable outrage from the right on funding PBS by the government in the past and one suspects the Times was part of this. For such a staid Republican newspaper as The Times to be on the government dole is quite a letdown.
MIKE GUNDERSON
Yakima